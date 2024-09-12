AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $3,646,963.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,290,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,931 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,007. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

