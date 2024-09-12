AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.13% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%.

In other news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $91,299.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,191 shares in the company, valued at $500,142.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

