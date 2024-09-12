AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

