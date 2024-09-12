aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.37

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $272.69 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

