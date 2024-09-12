Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $89.89 million and $11.37 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,263,541,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,263,541,291.8063338 with 615,575,583.4941179 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.56415477 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $12,016,880.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

