AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 19,411 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $247.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.24. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

