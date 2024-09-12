AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 27,030 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.09% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $68.18 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

