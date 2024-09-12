AGF Management Ltd. Sells 30,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

