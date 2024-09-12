AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 price objective (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $819.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average is $180.16. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $820.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

