AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $329.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

