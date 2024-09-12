Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $942,195.99

Aion (AION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $942,195.99 and approximately $156.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.84 or 0.39979190 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

