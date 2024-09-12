Aion Price Hits $0.0017 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $873,560.73 and $127.49 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.18 or 0.40318202 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

