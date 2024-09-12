Air New Zealand Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AIZ)

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
