Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Shares Down 20.7%

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 166,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Trading Down 20.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

