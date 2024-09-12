Aladar Szalay Sells 31,376 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 31,376 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $82,205.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 664,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 9th, Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $63,134.10.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Aladar Szalay sold 42,818 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $89,489.62.

On Thursday, August 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $211,949.10.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00.

Shares of GNLX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 113,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.55. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Genelux by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Genelux by 2,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,037,663 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

