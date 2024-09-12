Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 5.7%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 1,139,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,271,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

