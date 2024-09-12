Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup comprises approximately 2.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

