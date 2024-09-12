Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

