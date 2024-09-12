Algorand Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $24.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,458,819 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

