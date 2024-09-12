Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 49,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 19,127 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $19.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

