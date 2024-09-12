Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.50. 17,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 20,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

