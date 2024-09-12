Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

