Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.97.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Banking Stocks Slide: Where to Invest Instead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.