Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $55.62 million and $1.52 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001480 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002195 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

