Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.61. 5,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,000. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

