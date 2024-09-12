Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

