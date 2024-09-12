Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

