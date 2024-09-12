Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 2,648 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 670,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,666,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 96,645 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

