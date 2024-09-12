Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

