American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 21,768 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $514,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,834.23 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,836.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,667.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,425.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.