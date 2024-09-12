American Century Companies Inc. Buys 185,126 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $263,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $288.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $296.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

