American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,979,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084,541 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $368,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 436,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 379,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

