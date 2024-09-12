American Century Companies Inc. Has $299.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $299,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after buying an additional 117,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

