American Century Companies Inc. Has $649.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 451,397 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $649,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 220.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.