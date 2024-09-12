American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 434,475 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Northern Trust worth $322,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

