American Century Companies Inc. Sells 130,243 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of S&P Global worth $458,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $515.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $521.50.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

