American Century Companies Inc. Sells 172,645 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Cadence Design Systems worth $404,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,156 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $264.72 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

