American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Up 0.9%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28. Approximately 3,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

The company has a market cap of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

