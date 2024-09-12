American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.