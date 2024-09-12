American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $56,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

