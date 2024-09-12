American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Mizuho

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.