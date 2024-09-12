Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Downgraded by Ventum Financial to Neutral

Ventum Financial lowered shares of Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has C$1.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CVE AMX opened at C$1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.68 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.03. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.67.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

