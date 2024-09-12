Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Downgraded by Ventum Financial to Neutral

Ventum Financial lowered shares of Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has C$1.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.05.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMX
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
About Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
