Analysts’ New Coverage for September 12th (ABG, ABIO, ALE, AMPE, AN, APO, ARES, AVA, BAM, BEN)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 12th:

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI). They issued an underweight rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE). They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS). DNB Markets issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR). They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

