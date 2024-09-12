Analysts Offer Predictions for Cantaloupe, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 163.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

