Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

