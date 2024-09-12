Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,780. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,173 shares of company stock worth $32,765,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

