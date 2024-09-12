Analyzing Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) & Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qifu Technology and Griid Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Griid Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qifu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.71%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Griid Infrastructure.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $14.02 billion 0.29 $603.58 million $3.86 6.54 Griid Infrastructure $20.94 million 3.09 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Qifu Technology and Griid Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Griid Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and Griid Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 28.06% 21.82% 10.30% Griid Infrastructure N/A -50.86% 58.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Griid Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Griid Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Griid Infrastructure

Griid Infrastructure Inc. operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

