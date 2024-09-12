Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.71 and last traded at C$38.94. 8,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 33,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.9359845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.