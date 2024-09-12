Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.71 and last traded at C$38.94. 8,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 33,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AND
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.9359845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
