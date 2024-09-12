ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 104,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 198,529 shares.The stock last traded at $54.87 and had previously closed at $54.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $4,075,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

