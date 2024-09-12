Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down to $69.08

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.08, but opened at $67.05. Aptiv shares last traded at $66.79, with a volume of 210,034 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

