Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 8171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.80) by C$0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
